DA to seek jail time for Carbajal: Woman admits to violating probation after death of son

Aug. 5—An Olivehurst woman who was arrested last month after violating her probation requirements following a plea deal in a case involving the death of her 1-year-old son, could be sentenced to 12 years in prison after admitting in court to violating that deal, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office said.

According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Eleana Mishelle Carbajal, 35, of Olivehurst admitted in court on Wednesday that she "violated the terms of her probation by having unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 12."

Carbajal was on probation after a plea deal was made in a criminal case that involved the death of her son in 2018. She pleaded no contest to charges related to the death of her son in December 2018. In 2019, she accepted a plea deal made by the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

Carbajal had faced jail time after an incident that occurred on the morning of Dec. 24, 2018.

According to Appeal archives, Carbajal brought her son, Marcelino, to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital that morning. An emergency room physician said the child was dead upon arrival and doctors estimated he had been dead approximately four hours.

Carbajal told investigators that she had left Marcelino in the bathtub unattended for five minutes, the Appeal previously reported. But an autopsy report indicated the child died because of a lack of oxygen as a result of being in water for 30 to 60 minutes.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello cited these facts at the time in reference to the child's death being the result of neglect instead of an action taken against Marcelino.

Sorbello characterized Carbajal's actions, once she removed Marcelino from the tub, as being those of someone who was mentally disturbed. She performed CPR on the child for four hours before seeking help, Sorbello previously said.

According to the plea deal, Carbajal had to complete five years of probation to avoid serving a suspended 12-year prison sentence, the Appeal previously reported. The conditions of probation included not using controlled substances, no unsupervised contact with children under 12 and completing courses related to employment, alcohol and drug use, aggression, child abuse, coping skills and behavior.

"Eleana Carbajal's conditions of probation included not being around children under the age of 12 unsupervised by a responsible party (an adult previously approved by the Probation Department)," Assistant Probation Chief Jeff Pask with the Yuba County Probation Department previously said in a statement to the Appeal. "The Sheriff's Office received a citizen phone call that Carbajal was in violation of probation. Representatives from the Probation and Sheriff's departments conducted a visit Monday and found her in violation of this specific probation condition — where she was in the presence of three children, one under the age of 12 with no other adult present."

Curry said in an email to the Appeal on Wednesday that his office will be asking the judge at a sentencing hearing on Sept. 7 to impose the 12-year prison sentence that was suspended as a result of the previous plea deal.

"Ms. Carbajal initially received mercy and an opportunity to rehabilitate in the community on probation," Curry said. "She knew she faced a 12-year sentence if she failed to take advantage of that opportunity, and has blown it by flagrantly violating the simplest terms of her probation imposed to safeguard other children in the community."

Carbajal is currently in custody at Yuba County Jail with no bail set.