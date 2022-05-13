DA will seek two years in jail for former MIT professor

May 13—SALEM — Prosecutors will ask a judge on Monday to send former MIT professor John Donovan Sr. to jail for two years following his conviction on forgery and fraud charges earlier this month.

Donovan, 80, of Hamilton, was taken into custody following the Salem Superior Court jury's verdict on May 3 — a potential signal that Judge Salim Tabit is considering a period of incarceration.

Donovan's attorney indicated after the verdict that he hopes to convince the judge to impose probation or a suspended term.

In a sentencing memorandum filed on Wednesday, prosecutors Jack Dawley and Kathryn Janssen point to Donovan's 2007 conviction for filing a false police report — and say that his sentence of probation in that case failed to deter him from engaging in similar conduct a decade later.

Jurors found that Donovan had overseen the creation, and later filing, of 25 separate forged documents that would have transferred assets from the estate of his late son, John Donovan III, to himself, forgiven financial obligations — even given the older Donovan a role in the lives of his grandchildren, whom he had never met.

The documents came to light during the process of transferring land from Donovan III's estate to the Trust for Public Lands for use as a conservation area in 2016.

Prosecutors showed jurors video of Donovan III specifically instructing his executor and family that he did not want his father to have any part in his children's lives after he died.

Donovan Sr. and his attorney, Robert Strasnick, had tried to convince jurors that the forged documents were part of a conspiracy by Donovan's surviving children, lawyers and disgruntled employees to frame him, purportedly to avoid scrutiny of offshore trusts.

Dawley and Janssen say in their sentencing memorandum that in addition to the jail sentence, they are seeking five years of supervised probation to follow his release.

During that probation, the prosecutors are asking that Donovan undergo a psychological evaluation, that he be barred from traveling out of state, and that he have no contact with any of his estranged children, their spouses or children, nor any contact with John Donovan III's widow and children. And they are seeking an order specifically barring Donovan Sr. from using his late son's name to solicit any funds or donations.

"Apart from victimizing the beneficiaries of John III's estate — the defendant's own daughter-in-law and grandchildren — the defendant's act of filing forged documents with the Registry of Deeds also risked undermining the public's confidence and reliance upon the integrity" of documents filed there.

They also described Donovan's 2007 false report conviction, stemming from a 2006 incident outside his Cambridge office, in which he claimed that his other son, James Donovan, had sent "Russian hit men" to shoot him.

Strasnick did not respond to a message seeking comment prior to Thursday's Salem News deadline.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

