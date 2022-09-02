DA seeking death penalty against Paulding mother accused of stabbing kids, setting house on fire

Paulding County District Attorney Matthew Rollins announced Thursday that he will be seeking the death penalty against a woman who is charged with the murder of three of her children.

Darlene Brister, 40, was indicted on three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of arson and seven counts of child cruelty.

Investigators went to the Paulding County home after receiving a report of house fire where a woman was inside allegedly attacking and stabbing her children.

Deputies say two of the children, a five-month-old and a three-year-old, were pronounced dead on the scene. The three-year-old had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Three more children, ages five, nine and 11, were taken to local hospitals for their injuries. The five-year-old has since died from their injuries. The two remaining children, 14 and 16, did not appear to have any injuries.

“This is not a decision that I have reached lightly, but given the facts and circumstances surrounding this case, I feel this is the appropriate action,” Rollins said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Brister is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

