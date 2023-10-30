DA seeking death penalty in mom, baby homicide in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday they will be seeking the death penalty against a woman accused of killing her sister and her infant daughter in September 2022.

The DA says they will seek the death penalty against Yarelly Solorio-Rivera who they say fired a 9mm handgun multiple times, killing both 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old niece Celine.

The District Attorney’s office said that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister Yanelly, and Yanelly’s daughter, Celine at their home in southwest Fresno. The deadly shooting took place on September 24.

The DA’s office says they will not be seeking the death penalty against the other defendant, 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales.

