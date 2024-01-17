DA seeking death penalty in murder of 18-year-old Moore High School student Madeline Bills

Moore girls basketball player Madeline Bills poses for a photo Nov. 17, 2022, during The Oklahoman's winter high school sports media day in Oklahoma City.

A man accused of murder in connection with the death of a Moore High School senior last year now could face the death penalty.

In a case winding its way through Cleveland County District Court, Chace Cook, 20, is accused of murder and rape after Madeline Bills, 18, was found dead April 22 in her home near NW 34 and Telephone Road. Cook was reported to be an ex-boyfriend of Bills.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn sought the death penalty in filing a request known legally as a "bill of particulars."

A formal arraignment is set for Feb. 28. Prosecutors said they won’t make public statements about the specific facts of the case.

"The murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” Mashburn wrote in his request.

A statement issued by the district attorney’s office said: “The decision to seek the death penalty was not made lightly. After reviewing the evidence of the case and speaking to the family it is our position that the death penalty is a fair and just punishment to seek in light of this defendant’s crimes. Our priority is to seek justice for Madeline Bills and our hearts go out to her family and friends as they continue to grieve.”

Court records show Cook is represented by an attorney with the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, a state-funded agency that provides legal representation to people charged with state crimes who can't afford to hire attorneys.

Tim Laughlin, the system's director, told The Oklahoman it is the agency’s policy not to comment on ongoing litigation.

Bills was a standout on her high school basketball team. She was set to graduate with a 4.0 GPA and had signed a letter of intent to play at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

Loved ones described her as a young woman who found joy in making homemade gifts for her friends.

Family members discovered Bills dead in her bedroom, according to a Moore police detective’s affidavit. The bedroom was a converted pool house.

Police interviews revealed Bills “had previously informed friends she was so scared of (Cook) she planned to sleep inside the main residence, for fear he would come to harm her,” according to the affidavit.

Cook told people he had joined the Navy and was in California for training, according to the detective.

However, the detective wrote, Moore police previously made a traffic stop on Cook. Investigators said surveillance cameras showed Cook’s vehicle traveling about two miles from Bills’ residence the night before she was found dead.

Cook’s residence is located more than 15 miles from her house, on the north side of Oklahoma City, the detective wrote in the affidavit.

Investigators said they obtained video from a neighbor of Bills’ that showed “an unknown” suspect climbing Bills’ fence and entering the backyard about 4:38 a.m.

Further review of the video showed a vehicle matching the description of Cook’s vehicle driving in front of Bills’ residence about 6:34 a.m., according to the detective’s affidavit.

Investigators later learned the suspect left Bills’ backyard by climbing over the fence about 90 seconds after he initially entered the property.

He climbed the fence again about 6:42 a.m. and went toward the pool house that had been converted into Bills’ bedroom, the detective wrote. About 7:17 a.m., he exited the backyard by climbing back over the fence, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said Cook was located in Oklahoma City on April 25 and taken to the Moore Police Department for questioning.

Cook claimed to have driven to Galveston, Texas, on April 23 to train to become a member of the Navy SEALs and did not return to Oklahoma until April 30, investigators said.

The detective wrote in the affidavit that when investigators told Cook they knew he was in the area of Bills’ residence at the time of her death, Cook invoked his right to speak with an attorney and the interview was stopped.

Investigators collected a DNA sample from Cook before he left the Moore Police Department.

Suspect's phone alleged to contain video of incriminating act

After a search warrant was issued for Cook’s vehicle, investigators found several items of clothing, along with his cellphone.

“Upon review of the content, it was discovered Cook’s cellphone was in the area of the victim's residence during the time the surveillance video shows the unknown person climbing over the fence,” the detective wrote.

Evidence from the phone showed it was also at a 7-Eleven near Bills’ residence about nine minutes before the suspect vehicle was observed arriving in front of Bills’ residence, according to the detective.

A video taken from the phone appears to show Cook “having sex with the victim, who appears to be unconscious,” according to the affidavit.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Cleveland County prosecutors seek death penalty in Moore High School student's murder case