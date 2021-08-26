DA seeks death penalty in Pridgeon case

Aug. 26—Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge filed the necessary paperwork Wednesday to seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing his brother and five children.

Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 26, is accused of killing his brother Javarion Lee, 24, and five children, ranging in age from 2 to 9 years, on Feb. 2. He has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder in relation to those deaths.

Pridgeon also is accused of shooting Brittany Shakeria Anderson, the mother of the five children, and has been charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of possessing firearms after conviction or during probation.

In the Bill of Particulars filed by Loge, he lists the reasons Pridgeon should receive the death penalty should he be convicted on each count or murder with which he is charged:

—That Pridgeon created a "great risk of death to more than one person."

—That the slaying of Javarion K. Lee was "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel."

—That there is a probability that Pridgeon "will commit criminal acts of violence that will constitute a continuing threat to society."

District Judge Bret A. Smith ruled earlier this month that Pridgeon be bound over for trial.

Smith also ruled to accelerate Pridgeon's previous sentence and send him to prison on prior convictions of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence and malicious injury to property. Pridgeon's sentences on those charges were set at 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and six months in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, all to run concurrently.

A date for trial has not been set.