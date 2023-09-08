DA seeks to quash subpoena for investigative records about Old Forge shooting

Sep. 7—The Lackawanna County district attorney's office wants a judge to quash a subpoena for investigative records related to a Jan. 1 shooting in Old Forge sought by a woman who was critically wounded in the incident.

Shooting victim Malika Bell is seeking the records as part of a civil lawsuit she filed in April against the owners and operators of the Diamond Club and an adjacent business, Club VIP, both at 107 N. Keyser Ave.

Judge Andy Jarbola is scheduled hear arguments on the DA's motion to quash the subpoena Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

A bullet struck Bell in the head when gunfire erupted among a group of people in the parking lot of the two businesses early on New Year's Day. At the time, she and her friends were trying to leave in a vehicle after visiting Club VIP.

Investigators have said Bell was uninvolved in the altercation.

According to the lawsuit filed by attorneys Theron Solomon and Caelie Sweigart, Bell's wound has resulted in multiple surgeries, a traumatic brain injury, the loss of her right eye and the removal of a portion of her skull, along with emotional trauma.

Bell subpoenaed the district attorney's office in July for all records related to the shooting investigation, including photos, video, reports, statements, witness interviews, search warrants, evidence logs and more.

In a motion filed in late August asking the court to quash the subpoena, Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela said the requested information is protected from disclosure under Pennsylvania's Criminal History Record Information Act.

Under the act, the records Bell wants can be disseminated only to another criminal justice agency, she said.

"The information sought includes extensive investigative materials of a pending criminal investigation which is not yet public information, and for which an arrest has not yet been made," according to the motion.

In February, police arrested a Wilkes-Barre man, Jordan Alexander Allen, on aggravated assault and other charges for his role in the shooting. Investigators believe Allen fired two shots in the area of the Diamond Club during the incident, prompting other individuals to start shooting.

Allen, 24, is free on $75,000 bail while awaiting trial, according to online records.

