Should Da Sen Holdings Group Limited’s (HKG:1580) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we are going to look at Da Sen Holdings Group Limited (HKG:1580) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Da Sen Holdings Group:

0.072 = CN¥34m ÷ (CN¥543m - CN¥66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Da Sen Holdings Group has an ROCE of 7.2%.

Is Da Sen Holdings Group's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Da Sen Holdings Group's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Forestry industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Da Sen Holdings Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Da Sen Holdings Group's current ROCE of 7.2% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 54% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Da Sen Holdings Group's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1580 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 22nd 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Da Sen Holdings Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Da Sen Holdings Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Da Sen Holdings Group has total assets of CN¥543m and current liabilities of CN¥66m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 12% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.