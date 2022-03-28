DA: Shasta County man sentenced for 1993 cold case murder of 19-year-old

Murder defendant Brian Hawkins of Shingletown is shown in Shasta County Superior Court during an earlier settlement conference.

A judge sentenced a Shingletown man to 25 years to life in prison for his role in a long-running cold case murder, the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The sentence comes more than two years after Brian Hawkins, 48, pleaded guilty in November 2019 to first-degree murder, robbery and special allegations in the killing of Frank McAllister. Hawkins has been in jail since Jan. 9, 2018.

Brother and sister Curtis Culver, 49, and Shanna Culver, 45, pleaded guilty in Shasta County Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter, robbery in concert and multiple assault charges in January. They’ve been in jail since Jan. 11, 2018.

The case dates to May 7, 1993, when McAlister was driven to a remote area in eastern Shasta County and was stabbed multiple times in the chest and head. A hiker found his skeletal remains nearly a year later in April 1994 near Grace and Nora lakes, Redding police said at the time.

McAlister's car was driven to Costco in Redding where it was abandoned, according to a summary from the DA's office. Police at the time said they found a large amount of blood in the car.

In court Monday, the family of McAlister released a statement that was posted on the DA’s Facebook page:

“Murdered at 19-years-old, the criminals involved robbed Frank of a life, the opportunity to create a positive legacy. Frank was denied his whole life filled with opportunity, the creation of a family, a chance to love and be loved,” the statement said. “To this day, our family imagines what life would have been like for all of us had Frank lived to be a part of all of us.”

The DA said Curtis Culver faces 35 years in state prison. Shanna Culver faces 20 years in state prison. Both are scheduled to be sentenced on April 28.

Detectives got their break on Jan. 9, 2018, when Hawkins went to a local TV station and confessed to the nearly 25-year-old murder. Hawkins' next stop was the Redding Police Department where Hawkins described the robbery and murder to detective Rusty Bishop, who has since retired.

Hawkins told the detective he committed the murder with the help of the Culvers, who were found and arrested within 12 hours, the DA's office said.

"Suspect Hawkins told investigators he could no longer live with the guilt and wanted to clear his conscious," police said in January 2018.

Police said Hawkins, along with Curtis and Shanna Culver, lured McAlister to the Shingletown area to rob him of money from an insurance settlement that he was going to use to buy methamphetamine.

