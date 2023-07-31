DA, Sheriff warn of scams

Jul. 31—A letter a local woman received recently promising that a 90-day program would help get her son out of prison early looked legitimate enough to believe.

It had the seal of the State Department of Pardons and Paroles and included information about how to pay the $970 fee for the "Intent Supervised Parole Reinstatement Program."

But something didn't sit right with her and after a call to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, she learned that the letter was fake and she was the intended victim of a scam.

District Attorney Keith Higgins is now warning local folks to be mindful of such scams.

"These types of scams prey on people's fears of running afoul of the law or hopes for loved ones currently in the criminal justice system," Higgins said in a press release on Friday. "Instead, reach out to proper authorities to see if it is legitimate, whether that be the Clerk of Court, local law enforcement or the agency the person claims to represent."

In this case, the letter included misspellings. The pardons and parole department seal was upside down, and the email address listed in the letter was for an AOL account, not an official governmental email address, the release said.

The woman also received a phone call from someone claiming to be a representative from the program who detailed how the fake program works and how she could pay her down payment.

The scammers asked the woman to make a payment via safe-pay platforms like Zelle, GreenDot and PayPal. Those programs are not used by official agencies.

The program being presented does not exist, which has prompted the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles to run a public alert banner on its homepage announcing that the agency does not ask for any clemency considerations, the release from Higgins said.

If anyone has questions about a correspondence they have received from a governmental or law enforcement agency, Higgins said to call those agencies directly.

"Don't trust a phone number they provide you," he said.

Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump has put out similar messages in the past. Scammers often try to convince people they will be arrested if they don't pay a fine for not showing up for jury duty, among other scams.

Jump took to Facebook Thursday to reiterate that his office will not call to collect a fine or to serve a warrant

"Scammers are working hard today in Glynn County," the post said. "Shame they won't just get an honest job. The Glynn County Sheriff's Office will NOT call you. We will NOT ask you for money to pay a fine. We will NOT ask for personal information. Just hang up!!!"

Higgins said people can consult the website of the Attorney General's Office and its Consumer Protection Division at https://law.georgia.gov/key-issues/consumer-protection for more information and avoid becoming a victim of a scam or fraud.