DA: Shooting by bystander justified

Jun. 14—WILKES-BARRE — A bystander licensed to carry a firearm engaged with the man who state police at Wilkes-Barre charged with shooting a woman outside a nail salon business earlier this month.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said Monday the man was inside the nail salon business with family when he heard gunshots outside.

"He exited the nail facility and confronted the gunman and fired what we believe were three shots," Sanguedolce said.

State police have charged Christopher Nelson Carmona, 37, of Manhattan, N.Y., with shooting a 20-year-old woman when she confronted him rummaging through her vehicle parked in front of the nail salon business in Pittston Crossings, a shopping plaza on state Route 315, on June 2.

Carmona allegedly shot the woman twice in the back and ran away.

As Carmona fled the scene, a man who is licensed to carry a firearm fired at least three shots at him, Sanguedolce said.

"He was legally carrying a sidearm," Sanguedolce said, noting no charges were filed against the man calling his actions justifiable.

Carmona was captured several hours later by state police about one-half mile from the scene. Court records say Carmona was in possession of two pistols when he was captured.

A day after the shooting, state police recovered the firearm allegedly used by Carmona in shooting the woman from Pittston.

Carmona is charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm and two counts of simple assault. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Carmona's preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday before District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston.