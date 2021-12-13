DA: Shootings a 'war zone'

Dec. 13—EDITOR'S NOTE — This article is part of an ongoing series examining violent crime in communities, particularly Milledgeville. We'd like to hear your thoughts on the issue as well. Later, we will examine the criminal prosecution of these crimes. We'd like your feedback. Email story suggestions and/or feedback on violent crime in our community to nlinder@unionrecorder.com.

"It was like a war zone," said Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III.

That's the way the chief prosecutor of the eight-county circuit, the largest in Georgia, describes the latest shootings in Milledgeville and Baldwin County.

Shots rang out in several neighborhoods on the south side of Milledgeville last Saturday afternoon and into the night. One shooting left a young Milledgeville man paralyzed from his waist down, authorities say.

It also has led to the arrests of four suspects, including a 16-year-old.

Officers and detectives with the Milledgeville Police Department, along with deputies and detectives with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, are looking for those responsible for a series of drive-by shootings that happened in the city and county a week ago.

"What we're doing every single day in the district attorney's office is we're putting on our work pants and we're working with our law enforcement partners in an effort to vigorously prosecute those responsible for such violent crimes in our community," Barksdale told The Union-Recorder in a telephone interview Tuesday night.

Barksdale, who is completing his first year in office as district attorney, said he is heartbroken and tired of the violence that has erupted of late in Milledgeville and Baldwin County.

As prosecutor, he vowed that he and his staff will not stop in their pursuit of justice.

"I am not going to stop, and the assistant district attorneys in my office are not going to stop, in our prosecution of people committing violent acts in this community," Barksdale said.

The district attorney said he needs the help of everyone living in Milledgeville and Baldwin County to put an end to the violence.

"[Sheriff] Bill Massee needs their help and [Chief] Dray Swicord needs their help, too," Barksdale said.

Barksdale said the community had gotten to a point where local law enforcement officers get called to a crime scene where they are picking up multiple shell casings and before they can finish processing that crime scene, they are called to another crime scene to pick up more shell casings.

"The good Lord is looking after our community because if all of these shell casings and bullets hit their targets, we would have to build a building to hold the bodies," Barksdale said. "We are literally in a war zone, and all I can tell the people who live in those areas of the community is that the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the Milledgeville Police Department and the District Attorney's Office need as much support as they can get from an emotional and physical standpoint," Barksdale said.

He added that it would do a lot for morale and create a better working relationship between law enforcement officers and residents.

"I'm very proud of the work our law enforcement agencies are doing to come together and work hand-in-hand to fight back against this type of violent crime, which, quite frankly, is endangering the fabric of this community," Barksdale said. "It's touching every area, whether it be schools or businesses. This violence is not a good thing for our community, period."

Barksdale said he remains confident that by law enforcement agencies sharing intelligence that authorities can get enough evidence to arrest those responsible for the violent crimes.

The district attorney said he awakened Sunday morning and sent a message to the Baldwin County Board of Commissioners.

"This week in Baldwin County can be best described as a war zone," Barksdale said in a portion of the message to county officials, noting that in the past couple of weeks there have been an estimated 10 shootings that have left a 21-year-old man dead and two other young men wounded. "Multiple guns were used by multiple criminals."

The district attorney also alluded to last weekend's shootings.

"Last night (referring to last Saturday night), 300-plus parents, teachers and students from Georgia College witnessed a (vehicle) chase between rival gangs that were shooting at each other," Barksdale said. "This event left one individual paralyzed. We ended the night with several other shootings and a chase that resulted in a Milledgeville police officer wrecking his patrol car."

Barksdale said he heard back from three of the five county commissioners. He said he received correspondence from commission chairman Henry R. Craig, commissioner Emily C. Davis and commissioner Sammy Hall.

The chief prosecutor was scheduled to have a lunch meeting with Davis on Friday.