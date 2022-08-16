DA: Somerset County man took life while police were searching for sibling in his home

Aug. 16—A Somerset County man took his own life while state police were responding to a welfare check Thursday in Brothersvalley Township, investigators said.

The subject of that search remains missing.

The incident occurred Aug 11 after police were dispatched to a Mason Dixon Highway home in an effort to locate Tammy Berkey of Berlin, the Somerset County District Attorneys Office wrote in a release to media.

When they arrived, they spoke to her brother, James Foy Jr., and after a brief conversation, they began to look around the home.

According to Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar, police were following up after Berkey was reported missing earlier that week.

Metzgar said Foy granted their request to search the residence.

But then Foy went into another room in the residence where he took his own life, state police said.

"The troopers called EMS and administered medical attention, however James Foy Jr. succumbed to the injuries," Metzgar's office wrote.

A search of the residence was completed over the weekend but Berkey's whereabouts remain unknown, she said.

"If anyone has information, please contact PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104," Metzgar's office wrote.

As of Monday, Metzgar said there was no reason to believe there is any immediate threat and/or danger to the public.

