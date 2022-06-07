DA: Somerset landscaper lied about background, stole money from clients

A Somerset-based concrete landscaper is accused of misrepresenting his background and expertise and stealing “considerable” amounts of money from clients in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said.

Eli Rego, 36, also stalled projects to get more money from clients, using the funds for luxury items and vacations, according to the district attorney.

The scheme involved fake references and building materials that were never ordered. Prosecutors say Rego stole about $100,000 from several clients.

In one instance, Rego pretended to work for Atlantic Concrete Construction LLC in Wareham and received $31,000 to build a new seawall on Kimball Beach Road in Hingham, according to prosecutors.

The project was never started. Prosectors say Rego falsely claimed the town was blocking his efforts to begin construction.

Rego is accused of stealing money from people in dozens of cities and towns. He has been indicted on one count each of Larceny by False Pretense, Larceny of more than $1,200 by Single Scheme, Identity Fraud, Failure To Provide Workers’ Compensation, Money Laundering, Larceny by False Pretense over $1,200 and Intimidation of a Witness; two counts each of Larceny under $1,200 and Tax Evasion and four counts of Larceny over $1,200.

The district attorney urges potential victims to call their local police department.

