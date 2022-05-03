DA: Son accused in deadly stabbing of his father in Lynn

A 63-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Lynn and police have charged his son.

The victim, Michael Tully, was rushed to Salem Hospital after police responded to 63 Myrtle Street in Lynn, just before 6:00 pm on Monday.

His son, Thomas Tully is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lynn District Court

The Essex District Attorney’s office says the case is under investigation by Lynn Police, Essex State Police detectives, and the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

