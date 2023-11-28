DA: Son of man fatally shot in Wareham arrested on murder charge

The son of a man who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Wareham on Monday has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with his father’s death, investigators announced Tuesday.

Robert Gomes is slated to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of murder in the death of his father, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Main Street around 3:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the DA’s office said.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police roped off the neighborhood for hours as they investigated the shooting.

The DA’s office made no mention of motive in the shooting.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW