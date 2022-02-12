DA: Stabbing victim called to group home over daughter's medications

Feb. 12—HAMILTON — A worker at the Hamilton group home where Leah Ely lived called Ely's elderly mother on the morning of Jan. 22 to report a problem involving Ely's medications, a prosecutor revealed in court on Friday.

Ely's 72-year-old mother arrived at the Railroad Avenue home a short time later, and went to the room where her mentally disabled daughter lived.

Ely, 46, had a knife.

On Friday, Newburyport District Court Judge William Martin found probable cause to continue detaining Ely without bail as prosecutors and Ely's attorney wait for her to be evaluated by a court psychologist.

A further hearing is tentatively scheduled for Monday, depending on Ely's physical condition as she recovers from an illness at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. She is being guarded by a sheriff's department employee.

Ely, who lived at the Desveaux House on Railroad Avenue, is facing charges that include armed assault with intent to murder (attempted murder); mayhem; assault and battery on a person 60 or older; and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police were called to the group home at 9:45 a.m., prosecutor Michelle Belmonte told Martin. The first officer who arrived on the scene found Ely standing over her mother, who was on the ground, covered in blood from stab wounds to her chest and slashes to her face.

She was taken to Beverly Hospital.

A worker in the group home told officers he had called Ely's mother about a medication issue and that when she arrived and went to speak with her daughter, there was a struggle.

He ran outside to call 911, he told officers. The elderly victim tried to flee from her daughter, but only got as far as a small grassy area in front of the home, Belmonte told the judge.

Police spoke to Ely after her arrest and she told them she had been "possessed by demons since 1996" and wanted to kill people, especially her mother, Belmonte told the judge.

Police had requested an order for psychiatric hospitalization from an on-call judge over the weekend.

Police at the time said only that the two women were known to each other. They were constrained by a 2014 change to state law that prohibits them from releasing information about arrests or reports of domestic violence — including any incident involving a defendant and victim who are related, regardless of the location.

The victim has been identified as Kathy Ely in a GoFundMe page (www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-ely-family-while-mrs-ely-recovers).

The campaign was organized by co-workers at North Shore Christian School in Beverly, where she teaches kindergarten and Spanish and serves as a chaplain.

The fund had grown to nearly $21,000 as of Friday.

