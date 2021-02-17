DA stalls release of 911 audio, police video in murder case

Feb. 17—Muskogee County prosecutors are attempting to prevent the release of 911 calls and body cam video related to what they describe in court documents as "the mass murder of six individuals."

District Attorney Orvil Loge alleged in a motion that will be argued Thursday the content of those recordings "are graphic and disturbing." Citing state law, he argues in a motion filed Feb. 8 releasing them "would materially compromise an ongoing criminal investigation" and "compromise the right of an accused to a fair trial that has yet to begin."

The motion was filed subsequent to charges against Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, a 25-year-old Muskogee man accused of killing a man identified by police as his brother and five children. Pridgeon, who was charged with six counts of first-degree murder, also was charged with shooting Brittany Anderson with intent to kill her, and felony possession of a firearm while on probation.

"The overwhelming publicity that this incident has already received indicates that the release of these recordings would result in their broad dissemination through media outlets and other venues," Loge states in the motion. "The release of these recordings ... and their subsequent broad dissemination will likely materially compromise an ongoing criminal investigation and ... prosecution, and ... the right of the defendant to receive a fair trial."

Loge based his request for the court order preventing the release of the 911 calls and police body cam video on an exemption to Oklahoma's Open Records Act. The exemption was included in amendments approved by lawmakers during the 2015 legislative session.

The law requires the release of those items within 10 days following a defendant's formal arraignment or initial appearance. Delays may be requested for up to six months, but the cumulative length of delays "shall not add up to more than 18 months."

Joey Senat, an associate professor at Oklahoma State University and public records law expert, said the provision cited by Loge might apply to the body cam video. He said the 911 calls would be "a whole new ballgame," falling within the parameters of the law that addresses police radio logs.

Senat said the Open Records Act does not define radio logs. An opinion published the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, which interprets a previous version of the law, indicates that term includes "any recorded electronic transmissions made between the police dispatcher(s) and other parties."

A Tulsa County judge, Senat said, determined 911 calls were "synonymous with radio logs and, therefore, are public records." The same judge, Senat said, went on to say the "release of only the computer-aided dispatch transcript ... would comply with the Open Records Act."

"I would think the judge would ask for more than a blanket statement from the district attorney," Senat said, referencing the boilerplate language in Loge's motion. "I would hope the judge would require that they provide more details about how the release would materially compromise the investigation, the prosecution, or a fair trial."

Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department said law enforcers were alerted to the Feb. 2 shooting by a 911 call allegedly made by Pridgeon. She said Pridgeon was at the scene of the shooting when they arrived at southeast Muskogee residence after responding to that call.

Police have released few details provided by the person who called 911 to alert them about the shooting. The only details about what police found when they arrived at the scene was that Pridgeon "came out of the home with a weapon in his hand and refused to drop it."

Pridgeon is being held without bond. He was transferred to Cherokee County Detention Center following his initial appearance in Muskogee County District Court on Feb. 4.