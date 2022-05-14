DA still investigating 2020 fatal causeway crash

May 14—Although there has been little court-related activity since September 2020, the criminal case against a Glynn County woman accused of killing a beloved local gardener in a reckless driving spree is still very much active, according to the local prosecutor and county superior court officials.

Connie Calhoun is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain a lane, passing on the shoulder and following too close, according to court records. The charges stem from an incident on July 30, 2020, in which the Georgia State Patrol accuses Calhoun of reaching speeds of more than 100 mph in her 2012 Jaguar XF on the F.J. Torras Causeway before slamming into the back of a pickup truck driven by Joseph Wrice.

The 62-year-old Wrice died at the scene after his 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck propelled down an embankment upon impact and collided with a tree near the Back River Bridge, state troopers said. Before crashing into Wrice's 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck, Calhoun allegedly pulled off of the roadway to pass vehicles at excessive speeds on the grass shoulder and adjacent exercise path. She allegedly sideswiped a 2011 Hyundai, struck at least two other vehicles and smacked into a speed limit sign in the process, troopers said.

Calhoun, then 45, was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where she was treated "for minor injury complaints," the state patrol report said. After an extensive investigation, the state patrol arrested Calhoun on Aug. 12, 2020, on the above-referenced charges.

The case was bound over to Glynn County Superior Court during a bond hearing on Aug. 27, 2020. Magistrate Judge Wallace Harrell denied bond at that hearing. Several people spoke on her behalf that day, including her pastor and her employer. Calhoun's attorney has said she may have had a medical episode during the driving incident. State troopers said drugs and alcohol were not factors.

But at least six witnesses told state troopers that Calhoun's Jaguar reached speeds of more than 100 mph while traveling on and off of the roadway before slamming into Wrice's truck.

Harrell later set bond at $25,000 on Sept. 17, 2020. Calhoun was released the same day after posting a total of $31,062 bond, jail records show. She was not allowed to drive as a condition of her release.

A clerk with Superior Court said Friday the case should eventually go before a Glynn County grand jury. A spokeswoman with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said the case is still being reviewed.

"It is still under investigation by our office," Brunswick DA spokeswoman Cheryl Deprizio said Friday.

Wrice had developed a faithful following on St. Simons Island and Sea Island, demonstrating an uncanny green thumb while tending residential lawns and gardens using only hand tools and a gentle touch.