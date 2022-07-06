DA still reviewing appeal of CASH wiretap case

Jul. 6—The Crawford County District Attorney's Office still is reviewing whether to appeal a dismissal of a wiretapping case against the principal of Conneaut Area Senior High School (CASH).

On June 2, Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville dismissed the lone charge of wiretapping against Edward J. Pietroski.

In March, Linesville Police Department charged Pietroski with wiretapping for allegedly having a Nov. 15, 2021, CASH faculty meeting at the school in Linesville recorded without the participants knowing it was being recorded. The meeting in the school's cafeteria took place immediately following the school day.

At issue was whether there is an expectation of privacy in the case with not everyone knowing a recording was made.

Stallard ruled though there was a recording, there was not an expectation of privacy for several reasons — there were 40 to 50 people in attendance, there were video surveillance cameras within the room, people were taking notes, and the content of the meeting.

Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo said Tuesday her office hasn't yet decided whether to ask Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to review the legal decision of no expectation of privacy with not everyone at the meeting aware a recording was being made.

