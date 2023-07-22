DA: Suspect arrested in murder of man found shot in car in Taunton

An East Taunton man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man shot to death in Taunton Friday morning.

Dustin Humanes, 36, is being charged with murder and illegal firearms charges in connection with the death of Alvaro J. Andrade, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. Andrade was found with apparent gunshot wounds inside a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee on Winthrop Street around 7:40 a.m.

Andrade was transported to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased

Humanes was apprehended in Fall River and will be arraigned in Taunton District Court Monday morning.

