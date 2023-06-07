DA: Suspect charged with attempted murder after intentionally setting fire to Holden house

A suspect is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder in connection to an “intentionally set fire” that ripped through a Holden home on Tuesday night.

Evan Kelley, 32, of Holden was arraigned in Leominster District Court on several charges including arson of a dwelling, attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 or older, threatening to commit a crime, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle, according to Worcester District Attorney Joeseph Early.

Firefighters responded to the area of 25 Juniper Lane just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday where crews observed a heavy fire engulfing parts of the basement and first floor of the home, according to officials.

According to the fire department, two alarms were struck as multiple surrounding departments sent personnel to help put out the blaze at the single-family house. The fire was brought under control and extinguished in about two hours, but the home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, officials said.

Authorities said two civilians were evaluated and treated while no firefighters were injured during the response.

After an investigation, officials determined that the fire began in an attached garage and was intentionally set.

Kelley was taken into custody shortly after the initial call.

Kelley was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for June 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

