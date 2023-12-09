Suspect wanted in connection with fatal Brockton shooting found with self-inflicted gunshot wound

The suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Brockton on Friday morning has been found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot outside of 17 Nason Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. found a female gunshot victim inside a parked car, according to the Brockton Police Department and Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Gelson Fernandes was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the DA says. He was transported to a Boston hospital where he remains for treatment.

The DA’s office identified the woman as 22-year-old Stephanie Beatty, of Norwich, Connecticut.

“The victim and Fernandes were previously acquainted,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

