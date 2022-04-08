DA: Suspect in custody after stabbing at Middleton home

Middleton Police are investigating a non-fatal stabbing at a home on Stanley Rd, according to the DA’s office. They say a suspect is in custody.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials said the victim was believed to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The DA’s office is assisting Middleton Police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

