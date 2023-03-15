DA: Suspect in Philadelphia homicide arrested in Johnstown; guns, drugs allegedly seized

Mar. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A teenager wanted for homicide in Philadelphia was arrested in Johnstown and drugs and firearms were seized, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced Tuesday.

Authorities found Arnold B. Miller Jr., 19, at a residence in the 100 block of Joseph Avenue.

After conducting surveillance, authorities obtained a federal search warrant for the residence and arrested Miller with the help of a police dog, Neugebauer said. Miller was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a dog bite, and then taken to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

Authorities obtained a second search warrant and allegedly seized two firearms, 64 suspected fentanyl pills, suspected crack cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, 51 suspected ecstasy pills, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

Miller was charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two felony counts of person not to possess a firearm. He also was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and fugitive not to possess a firearm.

"Not only were multiple drugs taken off of our streets today, but a wanted individual in a homicide was apprehended without innocent bystanders being hurt," Neugebauer said. "We thank the dedicated law enforcement professionals for their skills and dedication in finding wanted individuals."

Agencies including Johnstown police; FBI SWAT; U.S. Marshals Service; Cambria County Drug Task Force, Detective Bureau and Sheriff's Office; and the state Office of Attorney General were involved.