DA: Suspicious death of 18-year-old under investigation in Everett

Authorities are investigating after they say the body of a young woman was found in an Everett backyard Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, a resident of Springvale Avenue reported to police she found a body in her backyard around 2 p.m.

Officials say an 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead on at the scene. Her name has not been released at this time.

A preliminary investigation showed the woman had no signs of obvious injuries, but police consider this death suspicious due to the circumstances around the location of the body.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW