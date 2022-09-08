DA takes aim at county attorney, El Paso Matters in latest court filing

In her quest to beat back a petition to remove her from office, El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has filed a motion seeking to have El Paso County Attorney Jo Ann Bernal disqualified from representing the state in the case over a "potential conflict."

In the notice of potential conflict filed Sept. 2, Rosales' attorneys ‒ Luis Yanez and Francisco Macias ‒ lay out a number of reasons why Bernal should be pulled from the case, including the fact that her staff includes Dana Carmona, the wife of Omar Carmona, the attorney who filed the original petition seeking Rosales' ouster.

The motion asserts that Oscar Carmona filed his initial petition against Rosales as "retaliation against Yvonne Rosales, in her capacity as District Attorney, in not allowing Dana Carmona ... to continue her employment as an assistant district attorney."

The filing goes on to reference three other employees in the County Attorney's Office ‒ Nancy Casas, Jennifer Vandenbosch and Cheri Railey ‒ as having worked alongside Dana Carmona and likewise being ousted as assistant district attorneys, thereby constituting a further conflict.

"The El Paso County Attorney should have immediately recognized this conflict and recused herself," the filing states.

The motion notes that, because the County Attorney's Office operates as a firm when representing the state in such cases, a conflict among even one of the associated attorney's represents grounds for the entire team to be dismissed from the case.

Oscar Carmona, however, disagrees.

"When Ms. Rosales took office, she was well within her rights to do what she did with the personnel," Carmona said. "We all have to respect that, but that's why her office has since been severely understaffed, which explains the backlog."

He asserted that Rosales' latest filing is an attempt to divert attention away from the accusations Carmona made in his original petition, accusations he asserts are well founded.

"What the other side is trying to do is distract people from the issues," Carmona said. "And the issue is that she doesn't want to be held accountable for her poor performance."

"She wants to say that's retaliation," Carmona continued. "There's no retaliation when the media is reporting the truth and attorneys are seeing what's going on at the courthouse. We are seeing it firsthand and how it affects a lot of people. It has nothing to do with retaliation; she's just upset that we, that I, finally said something."

'Political attacks' and 'conspiracy'

After presenting her claim against the County Attorney's Office, Rosales' filing takes aim at nonprofit news outlet El Paso Matters and its founder and CEO, Robert Moore, whom she accuses of being part of a "conspiracy," alongside Carmona and attorney Justin Underwood, to "politically attack and remove" her from office. Moore is a former editor of the El Paso Times.

The filing accuses Bernal of having "employees and family members" involved in the conspiracy, which involves "attack stories" published by El Paso Matters, which the filing asserts utilized "information unlawfully obtained through the inappropriate use of the Texas Public Information Act."

Rosales' motion also alleges that a conversation took place on El Paso Matters' Facebook page in which "(s)ome of the above-named individuals" discussed removing her from office via petition ‒ two days later, Carmona filed his petition to remove her from office.

But Carmona again contests Rosales' accusations.

"I can tell you without any doubt that I met Bob Moore for the first time 30 minutes after I filed the petition," Carmona said. "All he asked me, like any good journalist would, is what did you do and why did you do it. I never consulted him, he gave no opinion, there was no assistance on this from Mr. Moore or any other member of the media."

"There is no evidence of that and there will be no evidence of that," he continued. "Again, it's Ms. Rosales distracting people from the main issues in my petition."

The motion states that a formal complaint has been filed against Moore and El Paso Matters for "deceptive fundraising practices and violations of federal law."

The complaint, filed with the Internal Revenue Service, accuses Moore of using his publication "to support illegal activity" and asserts that is "politically attacking and conspiring to remove" Rosales from her post.

For his part, Moore stands by his organization's reporting and sees Rosales' accusations as little more than an attack on the press.

"The district attorney's filing is an attempt by El Paso County's top law-enforcement official to use the courts to intimidate and suppress a news organization whose coverage she doesn't like," Moore said in an email. "This is an assault on the First Amendment that should alarm every person who values free expression and more than 200 years of democratic tradition in this country. Our reporting on the district attorney has been fair, accurate, and necessary.”

Back and forth

The tit-for-tat legal combat that has defined the weeks-old feud between Carmona and Rosales began two weeks ago when Carmon submitted his petition to have Rosales removed from office due to "official misconduct and continued incompetence."

The petition referenced a litany of supposed failures on Rosales' part, including the dismissal of hundreds of pending criminal cases, "mishandling" the Walmart mass shooting case and "prosecutorial vindictiveness" leading to a dismissed murder charge last year.

Criminal charges dismissed against 100 people for lack of prosecution by district attorney

Not long afterward, Rosales filed a motion to have the petition against her dismissed on technical grounds, saying Carmona's petition was "technically defect in violation of statute" because it lacked the signature of the county attorney, the same one her latest filing seeks to have removed from the case.

Now, the two sides await word from the court on a hearing date.

Neither of Rosales' attorneys responded to a request for comment.

