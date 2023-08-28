DA takes medical examiner to task in Trumbull trial

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie and a Missouri medical examiner clashed vigorously and frequently Monday as the second week of Corey Trumbull's capital murder trial began in 30th District Court.

Capital murder suspect Corey Trumbull awaits testimony at his trial on Monday.

Trumbull, 35, is accused of killing 11-year-old Logan Cline in a Wichita Falls hotel room on Dec. 14, 2019. The boy's body was found in late February 2020 in the backseat of an abandoned car near the Red Roof Inn where Trumbull had stayed with Cline and the boy's sister and mother for several weeks.

After the prosecution rested its case, public defender Will Hull called Dr. Thomas Young of Heartland Forensic Pathology LLC in Kansas City, MO. Young's take on Cline's death was significantly different than that of the pathologist who conducted the autopsy on the boy's body.

Dr. Stephen Hastings of the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science testified Monday Cline had injuries all over his body, but the most severe were to his head where he suffered a laceration and massive hemorrhage. Hastings said Logan died from blunt force trauma.

But Young said while the autopsy had been carefully performed, it was "quite imaginative" in determining that Logan was beaten to death. He said what appeared to be bruising on the body was actually the result of decomposition. He said the injuries were consistent with Trumbull's statement to police that Logan had a seizure, fell, and struck his head.

That's when Gillespie took him to task, accusing him of evading direct answers to questions and suggesting he had quit the medical examiner's office in Kansas City to avoid being fired. He portrayed Young as a professional expert witness for defense attorneys who has earned up to $250,000 a year for his services.

At times the men interrupted each in exasperated questions and answers. At one point Judge Jeff McKnight admonished Young for elaborating on questions rather than providing direct answers.

While jurors looked at graphic autopsy photos, Dr. Hastings described how Logan suffered multiple fractures to his nose and jaw and blunt force injuries "essentially all over his body." He said he saw the most bruising to the buttocks he had ever witnessed. He said the injuries appeared to have occurred within a few days before death.

Hastings said Logan appeared to have been beaten or stomped. He said he weighed just 69 pounds at death when 110 pounds is more consistent with a boy his age. He said other than low weight and his injuries, the boy seemed to have been healthy.

Both sides will present closing arguments Tuesday and the six-man, six-woman jury will get the case.

Both Trumbull and Logan's mother, Stormy Johnson, were charged with capital murder in the case. Johnson's trial is still pending.

If convicted of capital murder, they will automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole. The prosecution did not seek the death penalty.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: DA takes medical examiner to task in Trumbull trial