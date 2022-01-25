Da Tara Johnson's family seeks justice after recent Beech Grove grad fatally shot

Da Tara Johnson

The family of an 18-year-old woman is calling for justice after she was shot and killed at her southeast-side apartment.

Da Tara Johnson, a recent graduate of Beech Grove High School, was born and raised in Indianapolis. She moved into her first apartment on her own in the 4000 block of Creek Way a few months before she was killed.

"She had a beautiful smile and was always pleasant,” said Sharita Hoskins, Johnson's second cousin. “She loved talking with her mom. She was a happy, beautiful young lady. She was pleasant to everyone.”

Johnson was found by officers with apparent gunshot wounds Jan. 16 then was transported to a hospital where she died a few hours later, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police as of Tuesday afternoon have announced no arrests in the case and provided no information about who may be involved.

“Typically, investigative updates are not provided publicly to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Lt. Shane Foley said in a statement.

Since her death many people on social media have shared messages of support for Johnson's family and also are calling for justice. Police worried Tuesday, however, that some information shared on social media could negatively impact their investigation.

“Sharing information about the case on social media or from other sources could possibly tip off potential suspects or spread misinformation, making it more difficult to make an arrest and prosecute in the future,” Foley said.

Johnson’s family is hoping anyone responsible for her death are quickly apprehended, Hoskins said.

“We are pushing for justice because it was a horrific crime,” Hoskins said. “She was taken away from us in a terrible manner.”

Johnson’s phone and car are still missing after her death, and someone posted from her Facebook account after she was killed, Hoskins said.

Before her death, Johnson planned on going to college and studying biology.

“If it was a car accident or something of that nature, we could better accept that,” Hoskins said. “For someone to take her life in the manner they did, we need justice. She was just such a wonderful young lady. She wasn't in the streets getting in trouble.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Steven Gray directly with any information pertaining to her case. Gray can be reached by phone at 317-327-3475 or by email at steven.gray@indy.gov.

Alternatively, people can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS to provide information anonymously.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

