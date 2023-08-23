DA: Teen to be arraigned on murder charge in connection with deadly stabbing inside Lynn store

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a deadly stabbing inside a convenience store in Lynn on Tuesday night, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

One teen will be arraigned as an adult in Lynn District Court on a charge of murder, while the second teen will be arraigned on a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Lynn Police Chief Chris Reddy. Their names haven’t been released.

Officers responding to the Alpha Convenience Store at 1 Freeman Square around 6 p.m. found a third teen suffering from serious stab wounds, officials said.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at Salem Hospital a short time later. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of family and friends.

The convenience store owner told Boston 25 News that two groups of teenagers, apparently known to each other, started throwing punches. The encounter then escalated and one person was fatally stabbed in the stomach.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said he is heartbroken over the loss of life, stressing that safety is the city’s main concern moving forward, especially with the new school year starting in a few weeks.

“My heart breaks for the family of the victim we lost tonight and for our community at this senseless act of violence,” Nicholson wrote in a statement. “Our students starting a new school year in a few weeks should know that their safety is of primary concern to all of us. I join the entire city in mourning the loss of this young person and in our resolve against all forms of violence.”

State troopers assigned to the Essex DA’s office are assisting Lynn police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

