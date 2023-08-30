DA: Tehama County Jail deputy arrested for workers' compensation fraud

A correctional deputy who works in the Tehama County Jail has been accused of committing workers’ compensation fraud after a months-long investigation.

Yvette Bline, 59, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Tehama County Jail on two counts of felony workers’ compensation fraud, District Attorney Matthew Rogers said in a news release.

The investigation revealed that Bline allegedly committed more than $500,000 in fraud and had been doing it for several years, Rogers said.

Earlier this year, Rogers’ office started investigating Bline with help from the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.

“The investigation included hours of surveillance of the employee and service of several search warrants. The investigation also included obtaining and reviewing medical records with respect to the suspected fraudulent claims,” the DA’s news release said.

Bail for Bline was set at $250,000.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the DA’s Bureau of Investigation at 530-529-3590.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Tehama County Jail deputy accused of workers' comp fraud