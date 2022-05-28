DA Thomas gets judge's OK to work at father's business while awaiting trials

Electronic monitoring home detention for Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas has been changed by a work release court order to include his father's garage in Windber.

Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany ordered that Thomas "may complete his work release at his Father's place of business, however avoiding the exclusion zones (possible witnesses and victims) and the relevant times as they will be established by the Somerset County Probation Office." Creany is to preside over Thomas' sexual assault case scheduled for trial Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, not including the weekend.

Thomas, 36, grew up working with his dad in his auto garage, he said in a prior interview.

After graduating from law school and passing the state bar, Thomas worked in his own practice until being elected to the position of Somerset County district attorney in 2019. He is the father of three children and his wife is also an attorney. His law license has been suspended since criminal allegations were made.

Why:State Supreme Court suspends Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' law license

How does electronic monitoring work?

Any time Thomas leaves his parents' home — and now his father's garage — he must get pre-approval from probation. Probation scrutinizes what and where his movements will be and sets up a route he must not deviate from while outside of the places allowed by the court.

To visit his attorney's in Pittsburgh, for example, Thomas must go through the same actions. To change his route from any approved location while participating in the electronic monitoring program would be a probation violation and would put him behind bars until his trial.

The electronic monitor GPS tracking allows probation to create specific inclusion and exclusion zones, mapping and tracking. The defendant must pay a setup fee and then a daily use charge for the device, according to probation officials.

Result:Woman headed to prison for breaking probation rules

Why electronic monitoring for Thomas?

The original bail and its conditions were set when Thomas was arraigned on charges related to sexual assault for an incident that occurred in September.

Thomas is accused of entering an adult acquaintance's home on the evening of Sept. 18 without permission and remaining in the residence even after being told to leave. Police said he then began to sexually and physically assault the woman.

Four days later, charges of sexual assault, indecent aggravated assault, indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault and criminal trespass were brought against Thomas.

He was free after making his $5,000 bond in that case until his bail was revoked. The bond stipulated he was to have no contact with the woman or any person on the witness list by both parties in the case.

More recently, on March 31, Thomas was accused of chasing after a vehicle driven by a man who more than likely will be a witness for the prosecution in his sexual assault case. Windber police charged him with summary harassment and traffic citations. He pleaded not guilty and a summary trial is scheduled June 22 before District Judge William Seger of Windber.

Creany said this incident made him decide to revoke Thomas' bond after a revocation hearing April 29.

Creany ruled that Thomas would remain in his parents' home in Windber until his trial on the sexual assault charges. He placed Thomas on an ankle electronic monitoring device at all times. Somerset County Adult Probation installed the equipment and monitors the system.

"Strong message":Acting DA: Baker conviction sends 'strong message' to domestic abusers

Additionally, Thomas is not to have any communication with his wife — who is among those police said he has victimized — unless it is for something such as marriage counseling. Even this contact must be first approved by probation.

Thomas is awaiting trial in a domestic dispute case involving his wife that occurred on May 15, 2021, in Cambria County. He and his wife have both argued that alleged abuse did not take place.

