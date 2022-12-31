DA: Troopers justified in fatal shooting after high-speed chase

Dec. 31—GREENSBURG, Pa. — Westmoreland County's top prosecutor said on Friday that state troopers were justified when they shot and killed a Johnstown man on Nov. 3 after a high-speed chase across three counties.

A press release from District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli's office states that Krysten Pretlor, 35, fired gunshots at troopers after the car he was driving was forced to a stop on U.S. Route 22 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.

"Witnesses and video showed Pretlor point a firearm in the direction of state police," the release said. "Evidence shows Pretlor fired multiple rounds from inside and outside of his vehicle toward troopers."

Pretlor, 35, was shot and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

After the shooting, troopers recovered a stolen 9mm handgun from Pretlor, and the "slide on the handgun was locked back, indicative of being fired until the magazine was empty," according to the press release, which also stated that additional ammunition was found in Pretlor's possession.

The press release states that the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania is governed by Section 508 of the state Crimes Code, which says that a law enforcement officer is "justified in using deadly force only when he believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or such other person," as well as "to defeat ... the escape of a person who possesses a deadly weapon, or otherwise indicates that he will endanger human life or inflict serious bodily injury unless arrested without delay."

The Nov. 3 chase began when Richland Township police attempted to arrest Pretlor after a felony domestic violence incident involving a gun, but he fled in a white BMW after refusing to obey commands to stop.

Pretlor drove from Cambria County through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

A pursuing trooper used a "Precision Immobilization Technique" maneuver to stop Pretlor's car near the intersection of Route 22 and Rushwood Road in Derry Township, where the shootout took place, police said.