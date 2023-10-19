DA: Tulare woman found guilty of first-degree murder

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman from Tulare was found guilty at trial of first-degree murder on Thursday for the murder of her husband in 2022, according to Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.

In March 2022, Pennie Henson Ince, 54, was arrested for the murder of her 65-year-old husband.

Tulare homicide suspect arrested at Fresno motel, deputies say

The District Attorney’s office says on the day of the murder, Ince called the victim’s daughter, telling her that he needed an ambulance, and hung up. His daughter wasn’t able to keep in touch with either Ince or her father, so later in the day she went to their residence with a family friend and found her father’s body in the entryway along with a shotgun in the living room.

Ince fled the area and evidence showed that she used the victim’s ATM card to withdraw $900 from an ATM after the murder. Ince was located on March 8, 2022, and arrested at a motel where she surrendered to authorities.

DA: Woman accused of killing a Tulare man charged with first-degree murder

The district Attorney’s office says further investigation revealed that she had made statements about harming her husband on the day of the murder.

Additionally, at trial, Ince was found guilty of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of lying in wait and that she personally used a firearm causing death. She faces life in prison

without the possibility of parole at sentencing on November 15, 2023.

