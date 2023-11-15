DA: Tulare woman sentenced for murder of 65-year-old husband

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare woman has been sentenced to life in prison Wednesday without the possibility of parole for the murder of her husband last year, according to the Tulare County County District Attorney’s Office.

On March 8, 2022, Pennie Henson Ince, 54, was arrested for the death of her 65-year-old husband.

The District Attorney’s office says on the day of the murder, Ince called the victim’s daughter, telling her that he needed an ambulance, and hung up. His daughter wasn’t able to keep in touch with either Ince or her father, so later in the day she went to their residence with a family friend and found her father’s body in the entryway along with a shotgun in the living room.

Ince fled the area and evidence showed that she used the victim’s ATM card to withdraw $900 from an ATM after his death. Ince was located and arrested at a motel where she surrendered to authorities.

The DA says on October 18, 2023, Ince was found guilty of first-degree murder with the special

the circumstance of lying in wait and that she personally used a firearm to cause death.



