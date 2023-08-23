DA: Two arrested in deadly stabbing at Lynn convenience store

Authorities arrested two suspects accused of fatally stabbing a person inside a convenience store Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the Alpha Convenience Store on Freeman Square around 6 p.m. found a victim who had sustained serious stab wounds, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was pronounced dead at Salem Hospital a short time later. Their identity is not being released at this time.

Police say two suspects are in custody and there is no threat to the public.

Their names were not released.

The crime is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lynn Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

