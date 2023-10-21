DA: Two charged in 'significant' Johnstown drug raid

Oct. 21—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two men were arrested on Friday on multiple felony drug counts after a raid on the 500 block of Wood Street in Johnstown's Hornerstown section, officials said.

Robert Lee Triplin III, 37, of Johnstown, and 26-year-old Vernon N. Odum, of Fort Washington, Maryland, were taken into custody.

A search warrant was acquired after a controlled purchase of suspected cocaine was made at the residence, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in a press release.

Neugebauer alleged that the raid resulted in the seizure of 4,651 grams of suspected marijuana, estimated to have a street value of $46,510; 38 grams of suspected cocaine, with a street value of $3,800; and 12 dosage units of suspected methylphenidate hydrochloride, with a street value of $120.

Additionally, $1,285 and a 9mm pistol that was reportedly stolen in Somerset Borough were collected by authorities.

"Today's operation was a coordinated effort to combat the illegal sale of controlled substances in our area," Neugebauer said in a statement. "Local, state and federal agencies continue to fight every day to protect our neighborhoods. The confiscation of a significant amount of illicit materials further ensures the safety of our community."

Triplin was charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; illegally possessing a firearm; receiving stolen property; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Odum was charged with two felony counts of intent to deliver and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were arraigned on Friday and remain at Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond. They have preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 2.

The Cambria County District Attorney's Office, the Cambria County Detective Bureau, the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team, the Cambria County Sheriff's Department, the state Office of Attorney General and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force all assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.