DA: Two fatal crash probes in Erie region resolved, investigations ongoing in others

One motorist is facing summary charges and another motorist will not face charges as police and prosecutors recently reached resolutions in two recent fatal traffic accident investigations in the Erie region.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Steven Liboski reported on Thursday that authorities have filed charges in an Aug. 5 crash on Sterrettania Road in Millcreek Township in which motorcyclist Justin Spicer was killed; and that no charges will be filed in a Feb. 25 car-pedestrian accident on West Lake Road in Fairview Township that killed pedestrian Milton Swanson. Liboski reviews accident investigations for the District Attorney's Office.

One of the older fatal accident cases that had been under investigation for some time, a one-vehicle crash in Erie in October 2022 that caused the death of 31-year-old Dominique Williams, resulted on Tuesday in the filing of criminal charges against Erie resident Viviyana Miller, 24. City police accuse her of driving on a suspended learner's permit, speeding and having THC in her system when her vehicle crashed on East 10th Street on Oct. 24, 2022, and Williams, a passenger in the vehicle, was killed.

A number of other fatal traffic accidents in Erie County from earlier this year remain under investigation, according to Liboski.

In the Feb. 25 accident that killed Swanson, 47, of Corry, the Pennsylvania State Police reported at the time that Swanson was walking along or standing in the eastbound lane of West Lake Road west of Lakeland Drive when he was struck by an eastbound 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

According to troopers, it was dark and snowing at the time and the driver, a 68-year-old West Springfield woman, attempted evasive maneuvers after seeing Swanson but was unable to avoid a collision.

Liboski said the no-charging decision was made after consulting with state police and reviewing all of the pertinent reports and investigative documents.

In the Aug. 5 accident that killed Spicer, 43, of Erie, Millcreek Township police reported that Spicer was traveling north on his motorcycle on Sterrettania Road when a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was traveling south struck the motorcycle as the truck was attempting to turn left onto Thomas Road.

Millcreek police on Nov. 15 filed summary counts of careless driving and left turn violation against the truck's driver, a 47-year-old Fairview Township man. He is scheduled to appear in court for a summary trial in January, according to case documents.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Two fatal crash probes in Erie County, PA resolved, charges filed in 1