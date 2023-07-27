DA: Two indicted on child sexual exploitation charges in Tyngsborough daycare investigation

On Thursday, two New Hampshire women were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the sexual exploitation of children at Creative Minds daycare in Tyngsborough.

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, N.H. and Stacie Marie Laughton, 39, of Nashua, N.H., were indicted on three counts each of sexual exploitation of children. Groves is also charged with one count of distribution of child pornography.

Laughton will appear in federal court in Boston tomorrow, while Groves will appear at a later date. Both defendants were previously charged by criminal complaint with sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography on June 22 and July 18. Both remain in custody.

“These allegations are every parent’s worst nightmare. The individuals in today’s indictments are alleged to have collaborated to take advantage of trusted access to children to create exploitative material,” said Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England. “Homeland Security Investigations and our partners will never cease in our pursuit of those who prey upon children.”

Groves was a staff member at Creative Minds daycare in Tynsborough. She was first accused of taking photos of nude children as early as last summer, 25 Investigates reports. She was arraigned in June.

Laughton previously served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, and was the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker. She and Groves were former intimate partners.

According to the charging documents, a review of Groves’ cellphone allegedly revealed over 10,000 text messages between Laughton and Groves that included explicit photographs Groves had taken of children at the Creative Minds daycare, or discussion about the photographs.

“Ensuring the safety of our children is one of the highest priorities for this office. The conduct alleged today is horrific and inexplicable. This case is a reminder of how critical it is that we continue to focus on people who prey on our most vulnerable population, children. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will never let up in our efforts to investigate and prosecute child exploitation. Perpetrators will be rooted out and aggressively pursued by this office,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

The charge of sexual exploitation of children can carry a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison, and distribution of child pornography has a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years. Both offenses also require five years to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

