DA: Video of fatal Memphis police shooting of Jaylin McKenzie to come 'in the near future'

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office will release footage from a police shooting that ended in the death of 20-year-old Jaylin McKenzie "in the near future," District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday.

The release comes on the heels of a new practice within the DA's office that will allow for the expedited release of "key portions" of video from fatal law enforcement shootings. The Justice Review Unit, which Mulroy launched in early December, has taken point on all police shooting investigations for the office.

McKenzie was shot and killed on Dec. 16 by an officer with the Memphis Police Department following a traffic stop, according to MPD. The incident was one of five officer-involved shootings in the last five weeks of 2022.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which was called to conduct an investigation by Mulroy per a memorandum of understanding, MPD officers tried to pull a vehicle over when three people left the car and ran away from officers.

Family and friends of Jaylin McKenzie, a 20-year-old who was killed after a Memphis Police Department traffic stop in December of 2022, held a memorial on June 10, 2023 at American Way park in Memphis, Tenn.

TBI said that one man was followed down the street and exchanged gunfire with the officer, and was shot at some point during the exchange. That man, later identified as McKenzie, died at the scene.

The TBI investigation into the shooting had been underway since McKenzie's death, but Lorna McClusky, director of the JRU, said Tuesday that TBI's investigation was complete. TBI investigators, according to every press release for police shootings, do not assign fault and only act as "fact-finders" during the investigation.

"I have to thank TBI. They, of course, do a wonderful job," McClusky said. "In this one, they were asked to do a few more things for me, and they did. I'm very glad that they've now completed [their investigation] as of this morning. So we'll be moving in and doing our part, and we've already started our review. Now we'll finish it up very quickly, but we have to get with the family first."

McClusky said there is not a timeline for the footage's release just yet, and depends on when the family can come to view the footage.

McKenzie's mother, Ashley McKenzie-Smith, lives in Atlanta. McKenzie also lived there and was visiting family in Memphis when he was fatally shot.

For months, McKenzie-Smith and activists have been asking for answers about her son's death. She has told reporters that the family has not been given police reports of the traffic stop or an incident report. McKenzie-Smith has also said there are inconsistencies in the limited information MPD has released.

"The police claim that my son shot first, so I ask myself, 'Where is the gun? Why haven't they been able to produce any evidence of a gun at all?'" McKenzie-Smith said during at an August press conference.

Mulroy first announced the new practice in the DA's office during a press availability two weeks after McKenzie-Smith was in Memphis demanding transparency from MPD. According to Mulroy, his office has the discretion to release portions of footage only from fatal police shootings and as long as it does not interfere with the investigation.

The respective law enforcement agency has the discretion to release footage in non-fatal shootings and other types of deaths, he said.

Ashley McKenzie-Smith, stands in front of Mt. Moriah police precinct as she demands answers from Memphis Police Department about the death of her son, Aug. 8, 2023.

The first batch of footage from a law enforcement shooting came Aug. 24 and was from a June 24 traffic stop that ended in a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy shooting 21-year-old Jarveon Hudspeth. Footage shows Hudspeth being pulled over, getting out of his vehicle, then re-entering the vehicle, at which point the deputy also jumps in the driver's side door.

Much of the footage after the car speeds off is unclear, and it does not show the reason for the stop, but the deputy falls out of the car at some point and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

