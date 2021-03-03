DA wants to try juvenile murder suspect as adult
Mar. 3—The Jackson County District Attorney's Office wants to try the 17-year-old murder suspect in the recent Bear Creek Greenway homicide case as an adult, according to a news release.
The 17-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested Friday night after Medford police responded to a death on the Greenway, originally reported at 1:07 p.m. Feb. 26, near the Railroad Park. Emergency dispatchers received a call for medical help north of mile marker 23 on the bike path, according to Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon, the Bear Creek Greenway Foundation and Medford police records.
The victim, who also has not yet been identified pending next of kin notification, reportedly died of a gunshot wound. Police later arrested the teen, announcing the arrest in a Saturday Facebook post. The youth has since been charged with second-degree murder, the DA's office reported. Additional information about the case was not available Tuesday.
The state has filed a motion to waive the 17-year-old to criminal court. Prior to the 2019 passage of Oregon Senate Bill 1008, Measure 11 felony cases, such as murder, involving juveniles aged 15 to 17 could be filed directly into criminal court without first having to go through the juvenile system, the release said.
SB 1008 "eliminates mandatory adult prosecution for certain offenses committed when (the) person charged is 15, 16 or 17 years of age at time of offense. Requires juvenile court, upon filing by state of motion requesting waiver hearing, to hold hearing to determine whether person should be prosecuted as adult," according to the bill summary, listed online at https:1/4/1/4/olis.leg.state.or.us 1/4/liz 1/4/2019R1 1/4/Measures 1/4/Overview 1/4/SB1008.
The case is Jackson County's first to have such a waiver hearing requested under the new law. The county's juvenile court will set a date for that waiver hearing.
Reach Mail Tribune web editor Ryan Pfeil at 541-776-4468 or rpfeil@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ryanpfeil.