DA: Wayne County man had 165,000 files of child porn

A Wayne County man has been arrested and charged with more than 1,000 counts related to child pornography, Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced Thursday.

Christopher S. Foster, 29, of Salem Township, was arrested Wednesday after a search of his residence turned up approximately 165,000 files of child pornography on his devices, the DA’s office said.

The bulk of the charges are 500 second-degree felony counts of child pornography and 500 third-degree felony counts of child pornography.

The investigation began after a 13-year-old boy in North Carolina told his mother that a man he met he met online while playing Fortnite had asked him for naked photos and videos. The mother contacted the local sheriff’s office, and an investigator interviewed the boy and a juvenile friend who has also been in contact with Foster.

The boy sent photos and videos, and also participated in video calls with Foster during which both were naked, according to the criminal complaint.

The boy told a North Carolina investigator that a friend had introduced him to Foster. The friend also told the investigator that he had sent Foster photos and videos and participated in video calls.

According to the complaint, the friend said that Foster told him he was selling the images, also known as child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The friend showed the investigator his Xbox chats with Foster. Additionally, he said Foster had made purchases for him from the Microsoft store. The investigator contacted authorities in Pennsylvania after learning Foster’s address from one of the transactions.

The Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched Foster’s home on Wednesday, Dec. 27. According to the complaint, Foster “was informed of the reason for the search and began to cry and apologize to his family.”

He admitted to communicating with the boys in North Carolina, and to sending and receiving nude photos and videos, the complaint says. Foster also admitted to sharing the CSAM and to sending the minors both U.S. currency and Fortnite in-game currency, according to the complaint.

Foster was sent to the Wayne County Correctional Facility after bail was set at $200,000 during a preliminary arraignment. He is due in court again on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

His additional charges are one count of dissemination of child pornography, a third-degree felony; one count of dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions and films, a third-degree felony; two counts of photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts, second-degree felonies; two counts of corruption of minors, first-degree misdemeanors; two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, second-degree felonies; and two counts of criminal use of communication facility, a third-degree felony.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: DA: Wayne County man sought nude photos, videos from minors online