DA weighs retrial in Schuylkill County road rage case

Dec. 10—Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake is not ruling out a new trial for a Pottsville man who was acquitted Thursday of first-degree murder and convicted of lesser charges, but the jury was hung on charges of third-degree murder and resisting arrest.

Tamiir Ion Whitted, 31, stood trial this week for the road rage stabbing death in April 2021 of George Marcincin, 38, of Orwigsburg. After racing south on Route 61, at the intersection at Brick Hill Road, the men got out of their vehicles, fought and Whitted stabbed the victim 19 times.

In the final phase of the four-day trial, a jury of seven women and five men deliberated for more than nine hours before finding Whitted not guilty of first-degree murder. Whitted was found guilty of the remaining charges: felony aggravated assault and felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

The jury could not reach a verdict on charges of third-degree murder and resisting arrest, which means the DA can bring those to trial again with a new jury.

O'Pake said Friday that, before his office makes a decision on seeking a new trial, it must speak to the family of the victim, among other things.

A new trial would delay Whitted's sentencing. Currently, he faces a maximum of 20 years for the aggravated assault charges, but would more likely get something in the 102-120 months range; and five years for the possession of instruments of crime, with 12-18 months more likely. The other charges would likely get Whitted two years.

The judge could order the sentences to be served concurrently or consecutively. O'Pake's office will decide if it will ask for consecutive or concurrent sentences, and Whitted's lawyer can ask for a mitigated sentence.

Before discussing the sentencing, Schuylkill County President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell will order a pre-sentencing investigation; however, if O'Pake's office seeks a new trial, the sentencing process will be delayed, pending the outcome of that trial.

Story continues

On Thursday, the jury began its deliberations around 1 p.m. and told Russell that it reached a verdict around 10:15 p.m.

During closing arguments Thursday, Whitted's attorney — David S. Nenner, of Philadelphia — told jurors that they have a lot of information to discuss before reaching a verdict.

"This is a complex case with a lot of legal principles," Nenner said.

He told jurors that they could consider the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter against Whitted because prosecutors have not met their burden of proof for first-degree and third-degree murder.

He said self-defense had to also be considered because, at the time of the stabbing, his client reasonably thought he was in danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Nenner also said that a person can act in self-defense even if they are mistaken about being in imminent danger.

"He (Whitted) sincerely believed under those circumstances that he had to do it," Nenner said.

Nenner also said the physical evidence presented by the prosecution discredited some of the witness testimony given during the three-day trial.

That evidence, however, corroborated the testimony from Whitted about the events that led to the stabbing, he said.

"Physical evidence does not lie," Nenner said. "All of the evidence is consistent with what Mr. Whitted told you."

With Whitted and Marcincin driving aggressively in the miles leading up to the Brick Hill Road intersection, and then Marcincin exiting his pickup truck once there, there are reasons why his client could have been in fear for his safety at that time, Nenner said.

"To some extent, George (Marcincin) started the situation," the attorney said.

With that said, Nenner told jurors that they had to consider self-defense as a factor in this client's actions.

When Whitted exited his car, Nenner said, he put the knife in his waistband and was not the person who started the attack. Marcincin approached the defendant aggressively, the attorney said.

"He (Whitted) got out of the vehicle to talk to him," Nenner said.