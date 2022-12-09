DA: Wellesley woman sentenced after running over, killing Needham teen

A Wellesley woman was sentenced to six months of jail time Friday on a motor vehicle homicide charge after running over and killing a Needham teen in 2018, according to the DA’s office.

According to a statement from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Dania Antoine-Guiteau attempted to pull around a stopped car that had struck best friends and Needham high students Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield in July 2018. Both teens died from their injuries after being hit by Antoine-Guiteau’s vehicle and the car operated by the first driver, Robert Berry.

“I thank the Needham Police Department and Massachusetts State Police for their thorough investigation, and Assistant District Attorneys Lally and Riley for their work in this trial,” District Attorney Morrissey said in a statement. “But my thoughts are primarily with the Newfield family, who have shown great patience and resolve in seeing this through, and the Garrido family for their awful loss.”

According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey, prosecutors petitioned Judge Beverly Cannone to impose a two-and-a-half-year sentence with two years to serve but the judge elected to impose a two-and-a-half-year sentence with six months to serve.

Antoine- Guiteau will also have her license suspended for at least 15 years with the possibility of life.

The Wellesley woman will report on January 3, 2023 to begin her sentencing.

The trial for Robert Berry is set to begin on February 28, 2023.

