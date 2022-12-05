DA: Wichita contractor ordered to pay $17,000 after botched job on Derby pool deck

A Wichita contractor has been ordered to pay $17,000 after being accused of violating consumer protection laws and not being properly licensed, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The accusations against Bradley D. Newman, owner of Brad Newman Contracting, came after a consumer complaint from a Derby resident who had sought to have Newman remove and replace a concrete deck around a swimming pool, according to the news release.

In a bench trial held last month, the DA’s office alleged that “Newman was an unlicensed contractor, failed to obtain a necessary permit, failed to provide a notices of cancellation and failed to provide a material benefit to consumers,” the release said.

Newman failed to install a grounding wire in the concrete around the pool, which can only be remedied by a complete removal of the concrete. Derby city inspectors said in court that the project required a permit and would not pass inspection, the release said.

Newman admitted in court that he was not licensed in Derby and did not get permits for the project. A district court judge found that “Newman engaged in deceptive and unconscionable acts in violation of the KCPA,” the release added.

Based on the violations, Newman was ordered to pay $11,628.75 in restitution, $4,500 in civil penalties and $1,500 in investigative fees. Newman was urged not to work on projects that would violate the KCPA, the release said.