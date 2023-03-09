DA withdraws charges against Scranton School District security guard in retail theft case

Mar. 8—SCRANTON — Lackawanna County prosecutors dropped charges Wednesday against a Scranton School District security guard accused of under-ringing items at a Taylor store by swapping price stickers.

Prosecutors withdrew the charges against 60-year-old Robert W. Zukoski during a brief Central Court hearing before Magisterial District Judge Joanne Corbett at the Criminal Justice Center.

In a separate hearing before Corbett, his codefendant, Melinda M. Shoppel, 42, pleaded guilty to a nontraffic summary charge of retail theft.

Taylor police accused the pair of placing pricing codes from 50-cent tumblers onto five higher priced items and then scanning the higher priced items through a self-checkout station at Walmart in Taylor on Jan. 15.

Police charged Zukoski, 710 S. Keyser Ave., Scranton, and Shoppel, 30 Cherry St., Plymouth, with receiving stolen property, retail theft and criminal conspiracy.

District Attorney Mark Powell said the decision to withdraw the case against Zukoski came after his office reviewed video surveillance of the incident and Shoppell "accepted full responsibility and claimed she acted alone."

"We have an obligation to follow the evidence, both testimony and video evidence. ... After reviewing the tape, we did not feel we could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he was a co-conspirator," Powell said.

Taylor Police Chief Brian Holland said the video evidence was reviewed Tuesday by First Assistant District Attorney Judy Price and Assistant District Attorney Kim Moraski.

As he walked out of the courtroom after his hearing, Zukoski said the charges were withdrawn because he had done nothing wrong.

"They reviewed the tapes and realized I didn't do anything," he said.

In entering her guilty plea, Shoppel made $70 in restitution to Walmart and was assessed $218.25 in court courts, according to online court records. The other charges against her were also withdrawn.

Holland said charges were withdrawn at the direction of the district attorney's office but it was not clear why.

Holland said he stood by his officers and their actions.

"We reviewed the case and it definitely appeared to be strong," Holland said.

According to the arrest affidavit, borough officers who reviewed the Walmart video surveillance said it showed Shoppel removing tumblers from a shelf and handing them to Zukoski. After moving to another aisle, the pair removed the tumblers' pricing code stickers and put them on other items in their cart, the affidavit said.

Zukoski worked as the city police department's juvenile officer until he was approved for a disability pension in 2006. He also worked as a Lackawanna County Prison guard between July 2012 and December 2014 and as a part-time booking agent under the district attorney's office between August and October, a county spokesman confirmed.

JOSEPH KOHUT, staff writer, contributed to this story.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132