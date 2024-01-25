DA: Woman arraigned on OUI charges in Dracut crash that killed 1, injured 8 others

A New Hampshire woman was arraigned from a Boston hospital on Wednesday in connection to a deadly multi-car crash in Dracut over the weekend, according to authorities.

Maria Martorell, 36, of Manchester, New Hampshire, is charged with negligent operation while under the influence causing motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence (her second offense), operating under the influence causing child endangerment, negligent operation, and a marked lanes violation.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says Martorell was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Route 110 toward Methuen when she drifted over the yellow line and hit several vehicles, causing a chain reaction crash.

82-year-old Maria Rivera Mercado, a passenger in Martorell’s Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene. All passengers in the other cars involved in the collision were transported to area hospitals with varying injuries.

In total, police say 4 cars carrying a total of 10 people were involved.

Authorities say Martorell smelled of alcohol at the scene and was exhibiting signs of impairment. She too was hospitalized.

A dangerousness hearing for Martorell is scheduled for January 29 at Lowell District Court. The DA’s office says it will be held virtually.

