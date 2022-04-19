DA: Woman celebrated with shots of brandy and Coke before picking up kids

Migel Juliana Matthew in 78th District Court

It was a festive Friday before Christmas in 2019.

Two women were celebrating their kids with alcoholic drinks such as shots of Cognac and Coke, according to the Wichita County district attorney.

One of those children ended up dead in an alleged DWI crash.

Four-year-old Christian Alizha Redmond, "Man Man" to his family, was killed Dec. 20, 2019, after suffering blunt force trauma when he was thrown from the car, DA John Gillespie said.

Migel Juliana Matthew was "crazy, stupid" drunk when she got behind the wheel to pick up children from school that day with Christian's mother, Tyneshia Shantell Chatman, Gillespie said in opening statements Tuesday afternoon in Matthew's trial.

"This case is about this defendant loading herself up with liquor, getting into her car and driving to an elementary school," the DA told a six-woman, six-man jury Tuesday afternoon in 78th District Court.

Matthew faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder. Chatman is serving 15 years for manslaughter for her role in her son's death.

Tyneshia Chatman

The children at Booker T. Washington Elementary School got out that day for Christmas break after enjoying a party and a play, Principal Angela Rooney testified Tuesday.

Christian was a pre-kindergartener in the Head Start program there.

During the DA's opening statement, he told jurors after Matthew picked up Chatman's kids from school, there were five kids in the car.

Matthew took a curve at over 100 mph and wrecked just before 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 2019, the DA said.

All of the occupants of the car walked away from the crash except little Christian.

Wichita County Assistant Public Defender Jarret Noll sought to give jurors a different picture of Matthew, also known as Migel Julianna Matthews.

He told the jury that a tragedy happening does not mean that a murder has occurred.

"To fully understand what's going on in this situation, you're going to have to go back about seven years," Noll said.

Matthew and Chatman were close friends who had known each other since the birth of Chatman's first child, Noll said.

Migel Matthew

Matthew is a veteran and was attending MSU Texas to obtain a bachelor's degree in social work, he told jurors. She'd had an interview with Adult Protective Services.

He told jurors they would hear testimony about drinks of Hennessy Cognac, wine coolers and other alcohol, as well as evidence of a trip to the liquor store.

Matthew was trying to get to a bus stop to pick up her daughter that day, and all of the children were going to hang out together, Noll said.

Chatman, who was holding a child in her lap, is expected to testify that her friend was going 85 mph at the time of the crash, he said.

Noll told jurors they would hear "gut-wrenching testimony. . . . It's not going to be an easy case."

