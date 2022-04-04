DA: Woman in custody following Hornerstown homicide

Apr. 4—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A woman was charged on Sunday with killing a man in a early-morning shooting in Johnstown's Hornerstown section, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Police were called to the 600 block of Horner Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, he said. The man was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, but was pronounced dead on arrival there.

Arlaya Morris, 40, of Hornerstown, was taken into custody at 3 a.m., Neugebauer said.

Neugebauer credited community members for stepping forward and providing information that led to a quick arrest.

"When citizens work with police, our neighborhoods are safer," he said.

Neugebauer also credited Johnstown police, including patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, for a "rapid and effective response" to the incident.

"Thanks to their efforts, there is no further danger to the community," he said.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees ruled the death a homicide early Sunday. His office had not yet released the identity of the gunshot victim.

Neugebauer said the shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact Johnstown police.

Morris, of the 700 block of Ash Street, faces one count of general criminal homicide, two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony person not to possess a firearm, and one felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license. She was lodged in Cambria County Prison early Sunday awaiting arraignment.