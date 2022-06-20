DA: woman dead, man injured after stabbing in Lawrence

Police say two people were stabbed in an apartment complex Monday morning, leaving one woman dead.

According to the Essex County DA, police responded to the area of 12 Diamond Street just after 3:00 a.m. for a medical call. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old woman dead with multiple stab wounds, and a 39-year-old man also suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where his current condition is unknown.

It is unclear what the relation between the man and woman is.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

Officials say there is no threat to the public and the incident remains under investigation.

